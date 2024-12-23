Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, is set to get its own iOS app and dedicated website, making it more accessible to users.

The app, described as a "truthful, useful, and curious" assistant, can answer questions, generate images from text, and even provide in-depth analysis of uploaded photos.

The chatbot, which recently became available to all users, excels in photorealistic rendering, allowing users to create images from a wide range of content. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The iOS app is being tested in Australia and a few other countries

Musk's Grok AI chatbot to get standalone app on iOS

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:54 pm Dec 23, 202402:54 pm

What's the story Elon Musk's artificial intelligence firm, xAI, is now testing a standalone iOS app of its chatbot, Grok. It was previously available only for X users. The iOS app is being tested in Australia and a few other countries. The new platform lets you access real-time data from the internet and X, as well as generative AI capabilities like rewriting text and summarizing long paragraphs.

Capabilities

A tool for Q&A and image generation

Apart from text rewriting and summarizing, the Grok app also allows Q&A sessions. It can even generate pictures from text prompts, making it even more useful. Grok's listing describes the app as "an AI-powered assistant designed to be maximally truthful, useful, and curious." It urges users to ask any question, create striking images or upload photos for a more in-depth understanding of their world.

Web accessibility

xAI to launch dedicated website for Grok

In a bid to make it more accessible, xAI is also working on a dedicated website for the Grok chatbot. The site, called Grok.com, currently shows a "coming soon" message when users try to log in with their xAI account. This effort would make the AI assistant more easily available to users across various platforms.

Prowess

Grok's image generation model excels at photorealistic rendering

Recently, xAI has expanded the Grok chatbot's access beyond X's paying subscribers. The firm started testing a free version of the chatbot in November, and opened it up to all users earlier this month. The firm emphasizes that Grok's image generator model is particularly good at "photorealistic rendering," without placing major restrictions on its image-generation capabilities. This way, users can generate images using photos of public figures and copyrighted content.