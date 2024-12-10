Summarize Simplifying... In short OpenAI's new Sora Turbo AI model can transform your words into hyperrealistic videos quickly and efficiently, with options for high resolution and customizable formats.

The tool also features an improved user interface, a storyboard tool, and community interaction.

Sora Turbo is available at sora.com

OpenAI's Sora AI model converts your words into hyperrealistic videos

By Mudit Dube 09:23 am Dec 10, 202409:23 am

What's the story OpenAI has launched Sora Turbo, an advanced version of its artificial intelligence (AI) video generation model. The innovative tool is capable of generating realistic videos from text prompts in seconds. It is now available for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users through sora.com. The release of Sora Turbo is a major milestone in OpenAI's continuous work in AI-driven world simulation and video generation.s

Key features

Sora Turbo: A blend of speed, quality, and versatility

Sora Turbo also offers enhanced speed over its predecessor, enabling users to create videos faster and more efficiently. The tool allows you to create videos with up to 1080p resolution and customizable video formats of up to 20 seconds. You can choose between widescreen, vertical, or square aspect ratios for your videos.

User experience

Enhanced user interface and community interaction

Sora Turbo comes with an improved user interface with streamlined text, image, and video input options. A new storyboard tool has also been added for precise frame-by-frame input adjustments. The platform also offers Featured and Recent feeds, letting you explore creations from other members of the community.

Subscription details

Sora Turbo's subscription plans and accessibility

Sora Turbo's availability is tiered. The Plus Plan, available free with a ChatGPT Plus subscription, lets you generate up to 50 videos per month at 480p or fewer at 720p. The Pro Plan caters to heavy users with 10x usage, higher resolutions, and longer durations. However, Sora Turbo's rollout is currently geographically limited and unavailable in the EU, UK, and India. At the time of writing, the company had also paused new sign-ups due to heavy traffic.

Safety measures

OpenAI emphasizes transparency and safety with Sora Turbo

OpenAI has emphasized transparency and safety with the rollout of Sora Turbo. Videos generated by the tool carry C2PA metadata for user verification and come with visible watermarks by default. The company has also taken strict measures to prevent the generation of child sexual abuse materials and harmful deepfake content. According to OpenAI, Sora Turbo has "many limitations" and it often "generates unrealistic physics and struggles with complex actions over long durations."