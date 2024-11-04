Meet Gabor Cselle, OpenAI's new executive working on secret project
OpenAI has hired Gabor Cselle, the former CEO and co-founder of Pebble, to work on a confidential project. Cselle confirmed his new role at OpenAI in a post on X, adding that he would reveal more about his current project in due time. He also expressed excitement about the learning opportunities at his new workplace. "Learning a lot already," he added.
Entrepreneurial journey and previous ventures
Cselle is a serial entrepreneur, having sold his first two companies successfully. His first venture was reMail, a mobile email start-up incubated by Y Combinator. The start-up was acquired by Google. He then founded Namo Media, a native advertising start-up that Twitter bought before its acquisition and rebranding as X by Elon Musk.
Tenure at Twitter and Google
Cselle has a rich history in the tech industry. He worked at Twitter as a group product manager nearly a decade ago. His responsibilities included overseeing the home timeline, user onboarding, and logged-out experiences. In 2016, he left Twitter for Google where he served as director at Area 120, the tech giant's incubator for spin-offs.
Journey with Pebble and South Park Commons
In 2022, Cselle co-founded Pebble with Michael Greer, former engineering head at Discord. Despite its initial success and funding from investors like Android co-founder Rich Miner, Pebble—that once tried to rival Twitter—struggled with growth and eventually shut down in October last year. Before joining OpenAI, Cselle was part of the accelerator South Park Commons where he developed various generative AI prototypes.