The bug was first reported in September

WhatsApp resolves bug that compromised 'View Once' privacy feature

What's the story WhatsApp has finally fixed a bug that was compromising its "View Once" privacy feature. The flaw, first highlighted by TechCrunch in September, allowed users to save images and videos meant for single viewing through the web app version of WhatsApp. The "View Once" function is meant to prevent recipients from saving, sharing, forwarding, copying or taking screenshots or screen recordings of media sent under this mode.

Confirming the development to TechCrunch, WhatsApp spokesperson Zade Alsawah said a complete solution has been rolled out. "We're constantly building in layers of privacy protection, and that includes rolling out key updates to view once on web," Alsawah said in an email. He also stressed that users should send "View Once" messages only to trusted contacts and use the latest version of the app.

Security researcher Tal Be'ery, who has been digging into WhatsApp's privacy problems this year, played a key role in highlighting this bug. However, interestingly, Be'ery wasn't the only one to find this flaw. A number of browser extensions were already providing easy workarounds to circumvent the privacy feature. These tricks let users save media sent as "View Once" just by installing an extension.

After WhatsApp's corrective action, users of these browser extensions have complained that they no longer work. One of them even went on to say, "Does not work AT ALL. Don't waste your time." TechCrunch tested the web app version of WhatsApp on Friday, and received a standard message usually displayed on the desktop app when a "View Once" message is received, confirming the fix's effectiveness.