Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that transcribes voice messages directly on your device, ensuring privacy and encryption.

Initially, it will support English, Portuguese, Spanish, Russian, and Hindi for Android users, with more languages to be added soon.

To use this feature, you'll need to enable it in your settings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The voice message transcripts are created directly on the user's device

WhatsApp rolls out voice message transcription feature: How it works

By Mudit Dube 09:21 am Nov 22, 202409:21 am

What's the story WhatsApp has introduced a handy new feature to transcribe voice messages. The update comes particularly useful for those who are often in noisy environments or prefer reading to listening. WhatsApp has announced that the transcription feature will be rolled out globally to all users in the coming weeks. Once activated, it will automatically generate a text version of voice clips beneath the message for times when listening is not possible.

Privacy assurance

WhatsApp ensures privacy with on-device transcription

The voice message transcripts are created directly on the user's device, which means they are encrypted and private. "No one else, not even WhatsApp, can hear or read your personal messages," the company said in its announcement. The feature will be disabled by default when it rolls out. To enable this feature, you'll have to go through Settings > Chats > Voice message transcripts and toggle it on.

Language availability

Language support for transcription feature

Initially, the transcription feature would support English, Portuguese, Spanish, Russian, and Hindi for Android users. WhatsApp plans to expand language support in the coming months. The company has also clarified that message transcripts are launching in only "a few select languages," with more to be added soon.