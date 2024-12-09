Summarize Simplifying... In short Truecaller's 'Call Recording' feature, available on Android, allows users to record calls directly within the app.

Users can manage their recordings, including listening, sharing, renaming, or deleting them.

The feature also offers advanced options like auto-generated call subjects, instant call summaries, and AI-powered transcriptions for an enhanced user experience.

It is available in select countries right now

How to use call recording feature on Truecaller

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:27 pm Dec 09, 2024

What's the story Popular caller identification app Truecaller offers a call recording feature for its users. The facility lets you record both business and personal calls directly through the app. It is available in select countries like India, the US, Australia, South Africa, and Canada, but will be expanding to more regions in the future. The idea is to help you capture every detail of your phone conversations.

User guide

Setting up call recording

To use the 'Call Recording' feature, users first have to make sure that Truecaller is installed on their Android device. Once they open the app, they have to head over to the settings and enable the 'Call Recording' option. A simple tap on the 'Rec' button during a call starts recording. The caller will be put on hold for a three-second countdown before recording starts.

Storage and access

Managing call recordings

All call recordings are stored inside the Truecaller app itself. Users can easily access, listen to, share, rename or delete their recordings directly in the app after a call has ended or recording has been stopped. This feature aims to provide users with a convenient way to manage their recorded calls without leaving the app.

Enhanced experience

Advanced features of Truecaller's call recording

Truecaller's 'Call Recording' feature also comes with advanced options for an improved user experience. These include auto-generated call subjects for easy organization, instant call summaries for quick recall, and AI-powered transcriptions that provide written transcripts of conversations. The features enhance the overall communication experience by ensuring all critical points are captured, eliminating the need for note-taking during calls and reducing potential misunderstandings.