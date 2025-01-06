Amazon's Melania Trump documentary to show her 'truly unique story'
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has bagged exclusive licensing rights for an upcoming documentary on Melania Trump, the wife of former and future US President Donald Trump.
The film, directed by Brett Ratner, is still in production and will be released for streaming and in theaters later this year.
Amazon promises the documentary will provide an "unprecedented behind-the-scenes look" at Melania's life, telling a "truly unique story."
Book background
Documentary to follow Melania's memoir release
The documentary on Melania comes on the heels of her self-titled memoir, released in late 2024.
Her husband, Donald, is set to take office for his second term on January 20.
The film marks another link between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Trump, after Amazon's announcement in December to donate $1 million to the President-elect's inauguration fund and stream his inauguration on Prime Video.
Relationship evolution
Bezos and Donald: A history of conflict and reconciliation
Despite their past conflicts, Bezos and Donald have seen a shift in their relationship in recent times.
During his first term, Donald had criticized Amazon and expressed dissatisfaction with the political coverage by The Washington Post, owned by Bezos.
However, as Amazon and other tech companies aim to improve their relationship with the incoming President, a more conciliatory tone has been seen from both sides.
Director's comeback
Ratner's return to directing amid controversy
The Melania documentary is Ratner's first directorial project since allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against him in November 2017.
The accusations were made by several women, including actor Olivia Munn, during the early days of the #MeToo movement.
Ratner, who directed the Rush Hour and X-Men: The Last Stand films, has denied the allegations through his lawyer.
First lady's profile
Melania; A private figure in the public eye
Melania, a former model, has mostly stayed a private person, despite her husband's political career.
As First Lady from 2017 to 2021, she dedicated herself to raising their son Barron and promoting her "Be Best" initiative for children's well-being.
Although she has appeared at major events such as her husband's 2024 campaign launch and the Republican National Convention, she has largely avoided the campaign trail.