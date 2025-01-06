What's the story

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx recently opened up about his near-death experience after suffering a severe brain hemorrhage and stroke in 2023.

Speaking to Variety's Marc Malkin at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet, Foxx revealed that his Atlanta-based nurse had labeled him "a five-percenter," meaning less than 5% of people with similar conditions survive.

Earlier, he disclosed his health scare in the Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was—released in December.