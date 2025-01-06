Jamie Foxx's nurse gave him 5% survival chance after stroke
What's the story
Hollywood star Jamie Foxx recently opened up about his near-death experience after suffering a severe brain hemorrhage and stroke in 2023.
Speaking to Variety's Marc Malkin at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet, Foxx revealed that his Atlanta-based nurse had labeled him "a five-percenter," meaning less than 5% of people with similar conditions survive.
Earlier, he disclosed his health scare in the Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was—released in December.
Health scare
Here's what happened to Foxx in 2023
Previously, Foxx (57) detailed the beginning of his health crisis on April 11, 2023, when he began suffering from a debilitating headache—which is caused by several conditions, including migraines.
He humorously remembered asking a friend for aspirin and realizing that his friends were ill-equipped to deal with such situations.
Before he could take the medication, Foxx passed out and stayed unconscious for weeks. "I don't remember 20 days," he said.
Foxx suffered from a brain bleed resulting in a stroke.
Public disclosure
Foxx recalled his nurse's words
Foxx disclosed that doctors initially thought he wouldn't make it past the first 15 days of hospitalization.
He also recalled his nurse's words: "I roll my sleeves up for everybody that comes in here. And so when it hits like that and all of the red carpet and the tuxes and this, come on man."
She further added, "All of [this treatment] will get you to that, but right now you're a patient and I got to get you right."
Family support
His daughters supported him during the health crisis
During the interview, Foxx also thanked his daughters, Anelise and Corinne Marie Foxx, for their constant support during his health crisis.
Despite the tremendous pressure, they stood by their father in his time of need.
"I say this all the time when you dream about what you want to be, you don't dream about tragedy...But when tragedy happens, you need somebody there that really loves you."