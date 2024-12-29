Summarize Simplifying... In short "Violent Night 2" is set to be bigger and more expansive than its predecessor, with more action sequences and a deeper dive into Santa's Viking warrior backstory.

Fans can expect more of David Harbour's Santa Claus, including more shirtless scenes and exploration of his past as Nicomund the Red.

The sequel reunites the original team, including writers Casey and Miller and director Tommy Wirkola, but a release date is yet to be announced. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Violent Night' sequel is in development

How 'Violent Night 2' will expand first part's 'mythology'

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Dec 29, 202402:00 am

What's the story The surprise success of the 2022 Christmas film, Violent Night, has opened the doors for a sequel with David Harbour returning as an action-hero Santa Claus. The screenwriters of the original film, Pat Casey and Josh Miller—who also worked on the recent film Sonic the Hedgehog 3—are back to write the sequel. In a recent interview with Collider, they teased "trying to elevate things" and "expand the mythology" in Violent Night 2.

Expanded universe

'Violent Night 2' will feature a broader scope

Miller revealed that the sequel will have a wider scope than the first film, which was mostly set in one location. He said, "The Violent Night movies are not as big budget as the Sonic movies, but we still want this one to feel bigger than the first one. And you don't want Santa just trapped in a mansion again." So, we can expect more expansive action sequences in Violent Night 2.

Character development

More of Harbour's Santa Claus in 'Violent Night 2'

Casey also shared some exciting news for fans who have been demanding "more David Harbour" in the sequel. He revealed, "Santa's gonna take his shirt off even more in this one. We know what the people want." He also confirmed the sequel will explore Santa's backstory as a Viking warrior named Nicomund the Red before he started his gift-giving days. "We know people are hungry for more of his Viking backstory. David is especially excited about that stuff."

Production update

'Violent Night 2' team reunites for sequel

The sequel will not only bring back writers Casey and Miller but also director Tommy Wirkola, who is best known for his survival thriller Beneath the Storm. However, a release date for Violent Night 2 has not been announced yet. Meanwhile, watch Violent Night on JioCinema.