How 'Violent Night 2' will expand first part's 'mythology'
The surprise success of the 2022 Christmas film, Violent Night, has opened the doors for a sequel with David Harbour returning as an action-hero Santa Claus. The screenwriters of the original film, Pat Casey and Josh Miller—who also worked on the recent film Sonic the Hedgehog 3—are back to write the sequel. In a recent interview with Collider, they teased "trying to elevate things" and "expand the mythology" in Violent Night 2.
'Violent Night 2' will feature a broader scope
Miller revealed that the sequel will have a wider scope than the first film, which was mostly set in one location. He said, "The Violent Night movies are not as big budget as the Sonic movies, but we still want this one to feel bigger than the first one. And you don't want Santa just trapped in a mansion again." So, we can expect more expansive action sequences in Violent Night 2.
More of Harbour's Santa Claus in 'Violent Night 2'
Casey also shared some exciting news for fans who have been demanding "more David Harbour" in the sequel. He revealed, "Santa's gonna take his shirt off even more in this one. We know what the people want." He also confirmed the sequel will explore Santa's backstory as a Viking warrior named Nicomund the Red before he started his gift-giving days. "We know people are hungry for more of his Viking backstory. David is especially excited about that stuff."
'Violent Night 2' team reunites for sequel
The sequel will not only bring back writers Casey and Miller but also director Tommy Wirkola, who is best known for his survival thriller Beneath the Storm. However, a release date for Violent Night 2 has not been announced yet. Meanwhile, watch Violent Night on JioCinema.