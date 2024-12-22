Summarize Simplifying... In short Lively has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of creating a hostile work environment during the production of 'It Ends With Us'.

Baldoni's attorney denies these allegations, suggesting Lively is trying to fix her negative reputation.

Despite the controversy, the film was a box office success, earning $50 million on its debut.

What's the story It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover has supported actor Blake Lively amid her ongoing legal battle with actor-director Justin Baldoni. On Instagram, Hoover wrote, "You have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive, and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt." Hoover hasn't yet released a statement about Baldoni.

Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni: Details

Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni on Friday (December 20), accusing him of orchestrating a "social manipulation" campaign to tarnish her reputation and creating a "hostile work environment" on set. The legal action came after several months of tension during the production of It Ends With Us, which reportedly culminated in a January 2024 meeting to address Lively's grievances.

'Outrageous' claims denied by Baldoni's attorney

Meanwhile, Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman has denied all allegations as "completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious." Freedman accused Lively of filing the lawsuit to "fix her negative reputation" and "rehash a narrative" about the film's troubled production. He further alleged that Lively made "multiple demands and threats" during filming, including threats to not appear on set or promote the film.

Lively's response and further allegations against Baldoni

Lively told The New York Times, "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted." In her complaint, she has accused Baldoni and the studio of embarking on a "multi-tiered plan" to damage her reputation following a meeting in which she and her husband Ryan Reynolds addressed "repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behavior" by Baldoni.

'It Ends With Us' release and aftermath

It Ends With Us was released in August, surpassing box office expectations with a $50 million debut. However, the movie's release was marred by intense speculation over discord between Lively and Baldoni. While Lively took center stage with Reynolds, Baldoni took a backseat in promoting the film.