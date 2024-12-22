Summarize Simplifying... In short Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are planning to support indie films, with ambitions to own a theater for screening such films.

They are seeking collaborators who are passionate about storytelling and creating timeless narratives.

Their upcoming production, 'Girls Will Be Girls', explores the intricate relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter, a theme that resonates with Fazal's personal experiences of being raised by a single mother.

'Girls Will Be Girls' is produced by Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha plan to back indie films

By Isha Sharma 12:11 pm Dec 22, 202412:11 pm

What's the story Actor-producer duo, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have made their mark in the world of independent cinema with their debut production, Girls Will Be Girls. The film recently premiered on Prime Video after winning two awards at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Despite its success, it didn't get a theatrical release, leading Fazal to contemplate creating an ecosystem for indie films by owning a theater dedicated to such projects.

Future plans

Fazal's ambition to create an ecosystem for indie films

Fazal, speaking to Mid-Day, said he wants to give back to the indie film industry by owning a theater to screen such films. "Maybe we can own a theater, where we screen the indie films we make and like. Why is everyone connected to the big chains? If the machinery was changed, it'd be wonderful. It's an ambition for the future."

Collaboration criteria

Chadha and Fazal's expectations from future collaborators

As they gear up for their next production, Chadha and Fazal have made their expectations from their collaborators clear. Chadha jokingly said, "I don't want lazy people. People make it look like they should be paid to brainstorm; phir humein bhi [script] sunne ke paise milne chahiye." "I know when people are in it for the stories or for temporary glory. But we are looking for stories that will stand the test of time."

Personal connection

'Girls Will Be Girls' resonated with Fazal's personal experiences

Girls Will Be Girls, starring Kani Kusruti and Preeti Panigrahi, delves into the complex relationship of a 16-year-old girl and her mother. This story resonated with Fazal, who was brought up by a single mother in a female-dominated household. He said, "I was raised by a single mother, and I saw how her relationship with her mother was bittersweet." Shuchi Talati has directed the drama.