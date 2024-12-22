Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha plan to back indie films
Actor-producer duo, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have made their mark in the world of independent cinema with their debut production, Girls Will Be Girls. The film recently premiered on Prime Video after winning two awards at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Despite its success, it didn't get a theatrical release, leading Fazal to contemplate creating an ecosystem for indie films by owning a theater dedicated to such projects.
Fazal's ambition to create an ecosystem for indie films
Fazal, speaking to Mid-Day, said he wants to give back to the indie film industry by owning a theater to screen such films. "Maybe we can own a theater, where we screen the indie films we make and like. Why is everyone connected to the big chains? If the machinery was changed, it'd be wonderful. It's an ambition for the future."
Chadha and Fazal's expectations from future collaborators
As they gear up for their next production, Chadha and Fazal have made their expectations from their collaborators clear. Chadha jokingly said, "I don't want lazy people. People make it look like they should be paid to brainstorm; phir humein bhi [script] sunne ke paise milne chahiye." "I know when people are in it for the stories or for temporary glory. But we are looking for stories that will stand the test of time."
'Girls Will Be Girls' resonated with Fazal's personal experiences
Girls Will Be Girls, starring Kani Kusruti and Preeti Panigrahi, delves into the complex relationship of a 16-year-old girl and her mother. This story resonated with Fazal, who was brought up by a single mother in a female-dominated household. He said, "I was raised by a single mother, and I saw how her relationship with her mother was bittersweet." Shuchi Talati has directed the drama.