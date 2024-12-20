Song Kang-ho joins 'Beef 2': Here's what we know
Song Kang-ho, renowned for his role in Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning Parasite, is all set to make a guest appearance in the second season of Netflix's limited series Beef. His agency, SUBLIME, confirmed the news. While the details of his character are under wraps, this cameo marks the actor's return to US production after a long time since Snowpiercer (2013). Here's everything we know so far.
'Beef' S02: A star-studded cast and intriguing plot
The second season of Beef, a black comedy series, is expected to be as critically acclaimed as its predecessor. The story follows a young couple who accidentally catch their boss and his wife in a heated argument at an elite country club. The incident spirals into something more sinister involving the club's owner, a Korean billionaire played by Oscar-winning actor Youn Yuh-jung. The new season will have eight 30-minute episodes and is expected to be released on Netflix soon.
'Beef' S02: Meet the production team
The production of Beef's second season is spearheaded by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, the stars of the first season. They are joined by Korean-American director Lee Sung-jin, who returns to direct the series. In the first season, Yeun and Wong star as two strangers whose lives are unexpectedly intertwined following a road rage incident. The story is inspired by Lee's own experience with road rage.
Song's illustrious career and notable works
Song is a stalwart of the Korean film industry, having worked for over two decades. He has achieved international fame with his performances in films like Broker, A Taxi Driver, Memories of the Murder, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Thirst, and The Face Reader. His repeated collaborations with multiple Oscar-winning director Bong on films like Memories of Murder, The Host, Snowpiercer, and Parasite have only added to his global fame.