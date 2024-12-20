Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian film 'Maharaja' is making waves in China, becoming the 10th highest-grossing Indian film in the country.

Globally, the film is nearing the ₹200 crore mark, poised to become the 4th Tamil movie of 2024 to achieve this feat.

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the film tells the intriguing tale of a Chennai barber with unexpected intentions.

'Maharaja' box office collection

'Maharaja' beats 'Baahubali 2' in China—now 10th biggest Indian grosser

By Tanvi Gupta 05:44 pm Dec 20, 202405:44 pm

What's the story Vijay Sethupathi's action thriller Maharaja has set a new record by becoming the highest-grossing South Indian film in China. The film, released in June originally, has also cemented its position as the 10th biggest Indian grosser at the Chinese box office. According to Sacnilk, Maharaja has overtaken Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime total of ₹80.5 crore to emerge as the biggest South Indian grosser in China with ₹85.75 crore in just 21 days.

Box office race

'Maharaja' is close to joining the ₹100cr club in China

Despite its success, Maharaja still trails behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, the highest-grossing Indian film in China. Other films ahead of it are Secret Superstar, Andhadhun, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium, Hichki, PK, Mom, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. However, if Maharaja crosses ₹100 crore mark in China soon enough—it will surpass Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to become the 9th biggest Indian grosser at the Chinese box office.

Global earnings

'Maharaja' is inching toward ₹200cr mark worldwide

On the global front, Maharaja is close to the ₹200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film's worldwide collection currently stands at ₹193 crore. If it continues to perform well in China, it might cross this double-century milestone—becoming the 4th Tamil movie of 2024 to do so. This isn't Maharaja's first achievement. It also became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year.

Film details

'Maharaja' features an ensemble cast and unique storyline

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja features a star-studded cast including Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Divyabharathi, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Sachana Namidass. It is jointly produced by The Route, Think Studios, and Passion Studios. The film follows the story of a barber in Chennai who goes to the police station to retrieve his stolen dustbin only for the police officers to discover his intentions are something else.