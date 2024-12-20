'Maharaja' beats 'Baahubali 2' in China—now 10th biggest Indian grosser
Vijay Sethupathi's action thriller Maharaja has set a new record by becoming the highest-grossing South Indian film in China. The film, released in June originally, has also cemented its position as the 10th biggest Indian grosser at the Chinese box office. According to Sacnilk, Maharaja has overtaken Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime total of ₹80.5 crore to emerge as the biggest South Indian grosser in China with ₹85.75 crore in just 21 days.
'Maharaja' is close to joining the ₹100cr club in China
Despite its success, Maharaja still trails behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, the highest-grossing Indian film in China. Other films ahead of it are Secret Superstar, Andhadhun, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium, Hichki, PK, Mom, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. However, if Maharaja crosses ₹100 crore mark in China soon enough—it will surpass Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to become the 9th biggest Indian grosser at the Chinese box office.
'Maharaja' is inching toward ₹200cr mark worldwide
On the global front, Maharaja is close to the ₹200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film's worldwide collection currently stands at ₹193 crore. If it continues to perform well in China, it might cross this double-century milestone—becoming the 4th Tamil movie of 2024 to do so. This isn't Maharaja's first achievement. It also became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year.
'Maharaja' features an ensemble cast and unique storyline
Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja features a star-studded cast including Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Divyabharathi, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Sachana Namidass. It is jointly produced by The Route, Think Studios, and Passion Studios. The film follows the story of a barber in Chennai who goes to the police station to retrieve his stolen dustbin only for the police officers to discover his intentions are something else.