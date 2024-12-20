Summarize Simplifying... In short Tabu, known for her selective approach to roles, is set to star in a Telugu thriller directed by Chandra Siddhartha.

Tabu to star in Chandra Siddhartha's Telugu thriller: Report

What's the story Acclaimed actor Tabu is reportedly returning to Tollywood as the lead actor after over a decade. If reports have to be believed, the 53-year-old actor has agreed to star in a Telugu thriller directed by Chandra Siddhartha, their second collaboration after the 2008 film Idi Sangathi. The script for this upcoming project is being developed by writers Pulagam Chinnarayana and Patriketya. Here's more about it.

Siddhartha and Tabu's ongoing collaboration and future plans

Per reports, Siddhartha revealed that he has been in touch with Tabu since their 2008 film. When the actor asked him if he had any interesting scripts, he wrote one, especially for her. "My writers Pulagam Chinnarayana and Patriketya are presently developing the script," Siddhartha shared, confirming that the film is a thriller. The team will start filming late next year after Tabu wraps up her current assignments.

Tabu's selective approach to film roles

Despite making her Tollywood debut with Coolie No. 1 in 1991, Tabu has been choosy with her films. Her last lead role in a Telugu film was in Pandu Rangadu (2008). More recently, she was seen in a supporting role in the 2020 film Ala Vaikuntapuram Lo. This upcoming project with Siddhartha marks a major return to leading roles for the actor after over a decade.