A long-awaited update on Yash's 'Toxic' is finally here!
A special update from 'Rocking Star' Yash's upcoming gangster drama, Toxic, will be unveiled on his birthday, Wednesday (January 8).
On Monday, the makers released a new poster, raising anticipation for the film.
The new glimpse shows Yash in silhouette, leaning against a vintage car and blowing smoke rings. He looks stylish in a white tuxedo jacket and fedora hat.
'Toxic' promises a dark and enigmatic journey
The tagline of the pre-look poster, "His untamed presence is your existential crisis," hints that Toxic will take the audience on a dark and mysterious ride.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is reportedly scheduled to be released in December 2025.
KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations are producing it.
While the cast has yet to be officially announced, speculation is rife that Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria will play pivotal roles.
Surprises don't knock .. they are unleashed.#TOXIC#TOXICTheMovie@TheNameIsYash#GeetuMohandas@KVNProductions#MonsterMindCreations@Toxic_themoviepic.twitter.com/Yj3zeg1GXE— KVN Productions
(@KvnProductions) January 6, 2025
Safety appeal
Yash urged fans to prioritize safety during birthday celebrations
Meanwhile, on December 30, Yash—famous for his role in the KGF franchise—urged his fans to keep their safety and mindfulness at the forefront during his birthday celebrations.
He posted a note in Kannada and English asking them to avoid extravagant celebrations.
"The expression of your love should not be in grand gestures and gatherings. The greatest gift for me is knowing you are safe, setting positive examples, achieving your goals, and spreading joy."