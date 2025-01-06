The tagline of the pre-look poster, "His untamed presence is your existential crisis," hints that Toxic will take the audience on a dark and mysterious ride.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is reportedly scheduled to be released in December 2025.

KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations are producing it.

While the cast has yet to be officially announced, speculation is rife that Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria will play pivotal roles.