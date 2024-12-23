Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Trump staffer, Katie Miller, has been appointed to Elon Musk's DOGE team, aiming to reduce federal agencies and regulations.

What's the story President-elect Donald Trump has appointed former administration official Katie Miller to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The advisory board, headed by billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, hopes to drastically cut government spending, federal regulations, and the federal workforce. In his announcement on Sunday, Trump lauded Miller's loyalty and professional experience.

Miller has previously served in senior roles in the Trump administration, including deputy press secretary for the Department of Homeland Security and press secretary for former Vice President Mike Pence. She is currently working as a spokesperson for Robert Kennedy Jr., Trump's appointed Health and Human Services secretary. Her husband, Stephen Miller, will be Trump's deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser.

Under Musk and Ramaswamy's leadership, the DOGE has announced plans to abolish several federal regulations. They consider these regulations as products of an "anti-democratic, unaccountable bureaucracy." The effort also seeks to cut the number of federal agencies from over 400 to 99. However, the full team for DOGE is yet to be revealed.

Miller's appointment to DOGE highlights her deep ties to Trump's inner circle and her knowledge of Washington's bureaucratic maze. As DOGE comes to life, all eyes will be on whether it can meet its lofty ambitions under Miller's influence. "Katie Miller will soon be joining DOGE! She has been a loyal supporter of mine for many years, and will bring her professional experience to Government Efficiency," Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.