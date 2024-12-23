Summarize Simplifying... In short Japan is experiencing a surge in bear sightings and attacks, with a record 219 serious incidents last year, due to food scarcity and rural depopulation.

The bear population has nearly tripled since 2012, but the country is facing a shortage of hunters due to strict gun laws and high costs.

As a result, Japan has eased its bear-shooting laws to manage the situation.

The new law will come into effect next year

Why Japan has eased bear-shooting laws

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:44 am Dec 23, 202411:44 am

What's the story Amid a sharp increase in bear encounters and attacks in populated areas, Japan will relax its hunting laws. The government plans to amend wildlife protection and management legislation, allowing local councils to permit "emergency shootings" of bears spotted within neighborhoods. The change will come into effect next year and is aimed at speeding up licensed hunters' response to bear sightings.

Rising encounters

Record bear incidents and culling in Japan

Northern Japan has seen a rise in bear sightings as the animals come into towns and cities in search of food. A record 219 serious incidents, including six deaths, were recorded in the year ending March. Over 9,000 black and brown bears were trapped and culled during this period, according to the environment ministry.

Changing habitats

Food scarcity and rural depopulation drive bear attacks

Experts blame the increase in attacks on a lack of acorns and other food sources, possibly due to climate change. Bears are also venturing further due to rural depopulation and abandoned farmland. The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper estimates Japan's bear population has surged from 15,000 in 2012 to 44,000 now. This estimate does not include Hokkaido, which has seen a threefold increase in its Ussuri brown bear population since 2012.

Hunting challenges

Decline in hunters and recent bear attacks

Japan is struggling with a shortage of hunters owing to stringent gun laws and expenses of ammunition and rifle storage. In 1975, more than 517,800 hunting licenses were issued; by 2020, the number fell by more than half to 218,500. Recent incidents underscore the urgency of the matter. In Akita prefecture this month, a bear mauled a supermarket employee before being trapped inside for nearly three days until it was exterminated.