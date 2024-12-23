Summarize Simplifying... In short A small plane, piloted by Brazilian businessman Luiz Claudio Galeazzi, crashed in Gramado, Brazil, killing 10 people including Galeazzi's family and an employee.

The crash also injured over a dozen people on the ground, with two in critical condition.

The incident took place on Sunday

Brazil: Small plane crashes in Gramado, kills 10

What's the story A small plane crashed in the tourist town of Gramado, Brazil, on Sunday, killing all 10 passengers on board. The aircraft struck a house's chimney before crashing into a building's second floor and finally into a mobile phone shop. The incident took place in a mostly residential area of Gramado, located in the Serra Gaucha mountains.

Casualties

Ground casualties and pilot identification

The crash also injured over a dozen people on the ground, mostly due to smoke inhalation. Two of them are reportedly in critical condition. The plane was piloted by Luiz Claudio Galeazzi, a Brazilian businessman who was traveling with his family to Sao Paulo State. His company, Galeazzi & Associados, confirmed his presence on the flight via a LinkedIn statement.

Statement

Company statement and crash details

The company's LinkedIn statement further revealed that Galeazzi's wife, their three daughters, a few other family members, and another employee of the company were also on board and died in the crash. "In this moment of intense pain we are deeply thankful with the manifestations of solidarity and love that we have received from friends, colleagues and the community," the company's statement read.

Investigation

Security footage and crash investigation

Security cameras captured the small Piper plane taking off from Canela airport in Rio Grande do Sul State shortly before it crashed some 10km away in Gramado. The cause of the crash is still unclear. Gramado is famous for its cool weather and traditional architecture, making it a popular destination for Brazilian tourists during Christmas vacations.