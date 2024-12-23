Explained: PM Trudeau's options amid leadership crisis in Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a major political hurdle at the moment. Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), has announced plans to move a no-confidence motion against Trudeau's minority government. The motion is set to be introduced on January 27, after the House of Commons's winter recess. The development comes after the NDP withdrew support earlier this year, leaving Trudeau's government on shaky ground.
Opposition parties pledge support for no-confidence motion
Singh has said the Liberals "don't deserve another chance," slamming Trudeau for not putting the needs of ordinary Canadians above the powerful. The principal opposition parties, including the Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois, have promised to back Singh's motion. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has been especially vocal against Trudeau, saying, "We cannot have a chaotic clown show running our government into the ground."
Public dissatisfaction and internal dissent plague Trudeau's government
Polls over the last 18 months indicate that voters' anger over high prices and a housing crisis could result in a crushing defeat for the Liberals if an election were to be held. The resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and cabinet reshuffle have also further shaken Trudeau's leadership. Meanwhile, some Liberal MPs have demanded his resignation, with many even saying they won't contest the next election under him.
Trudeau's potential responses to the no-confidence motion
If Trudeau loses the no-confidence vote, an immediate election campaign will be triggered. He could resign, allowing the Liberal Party to appoint an interim leader while preparing for a leadership convention. However, organizing such conventions can be time-consuming and may not conclude before an election is called. Trudeau could prorogue Parliament (discontinue it without dissolving) to delay any non-confidence motions temporarily.