What's the story President-elect Donald Trump has added a new fragrance line to his diverse range of merchandise. Sharing a photo with First Lady Jill Biden, he posted on Truth Social, "Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING." The photo carried the text, "A fragrance your enemies can't resist!" The products, which include perfume and cologne, embody "strength, power, and victory." Each bottle is priced at $199 (roughly ₹16.8K).

Product line

Trump's merchandise expansion: A closer look

The men's fragrance has "rich, robust notes" while the women's one combines "delicate floral notes with a burst of citrus." Trump has also launched new "Trump Watches" models, priced between $499 (roughly ₹42K) and over $5,300 (roughly ₹4.4L). The collection features a $2,999 silver "Trump Racer" and an $899 "First Lady" model with Trump's name and signature. These products follow his merchandise offerings like cologne, NFT trading cards, autographed guitars priced over $10K (roughly ₹8.4L), and a perfume called "Victory."

Audience response

Public reactions to Trump's new fragrance line

The public has received Trump's new fragrance line with open arms. One user wrote, "This makes me smile. He really is a great businessman and an enterprising marketer." Another user called the scent "The best scent there's ever been, simply the best," while others linked it with freedom and victory. Another chimed in, "You smell that?... It's the smell of Freedom," while another user added, "It smells like victory."

Twitter Post

Financial overview

Trump's merchandise sales and unsettled legal bills

Despite owing hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid legal bills, Trump continues to promote and sell products. His previous merchandise sales have been successful, with the $60 (roughly ₹4.8K) Trump-branded Bibles and $399 (roughly ₹32K) sneakers raking in over $300K (roughly ₹2.40cr) and $399K (roughly ₹3.2cr), respectively. His signed and unsigned "American Eagle" electric guitars sold out for $11,500 (roughly ₹9.30L) and $1,500 each, totaling $4.6 million (roughly ₹37.3cr).