Summarize Simplifying... In short Tech workers from The New York Times have created a series of games, including a twist on Wordle called 'Strikle', to support their ongoing strike.

The games, developed by guild members and an external supporter, are hosted on the "Guild Builds" page, which also features strike-themed recipes.

The 'Connections: Strike Edition' puzzle, created using a viral app by freelance developer Anthony Salazar, is among the offerings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tech staff has launched five games

NYT tech workers create their own games amid protest

By Akash Pandey 11:08 am Nov 07, 202411:08 am

What's the story Tech workers from The New York Times, who are currently on strike, have created a series of strike-themed games. The games are part of a dedicated "Guild Builds" page set up by the striking employees. The effort was started after the New York Times Tech Guild appealed on Monday, asking people not to cross the digital picket line by playing the NYT's daily puzzle games during the strike.

Game details

A look at the strike-themed games

The "Guild Builds" page currently hosts five games, each providing a different experience. The collection includes 'Strikle,' a twist on Wordle, 'Connections: Strike Edition,' a custom-made puzzle, and a classic word search game. There are also 'Match Strike,' a memory game, and 'Frogger 8th Avenue.' These games offer an alternative for those who want to support the striking workers but still want some brain teasers.

Game development

Guild members and external supporter behind game creation

Jen Sheehan, spokesperson for the NewsGuild of New York, told The Verge that all games except 'Strikle' were developed by guild members. The game 'Strikle' was created by an external supporter. She also said that updates to these games will be made "when they can be," suggesting users check back periodically for new versions of puzzles to play.

Puzzle origin

'Connections: Strike Edition' puzzle and its creator

The Connections: Strike Edition puzzle was made using a website that lets you create your own Connections puzzles. The website is the brainchild of Anthony Salazar, a freelance web developer who runs a creative studio named Swellgarfo. Salazar told The Verge that he developed the app after Connections launched last summer, initially expecting only his friends to use it.

App success

Salazar's app gains unexpected popularity

Salazar's app has gone surprisingly viral, with the creator tool being utilized seven million times so far. He also said he would "happily take down the archive" if asked by The New York Times. Apart from games, the striking workers have also asked people not to use NYT Cooking during their protest. Hence, the "Guild Builds" page also includes strike-themed recipes for supporters to try at home.