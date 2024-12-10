Summarize Simplifying... In short With Italy's youth unemployment rate at 17.7% and falling wages, young Italians are seeking better opportunities in the country's richer northern regions or abroad.

This trend, coupled with an aging population, is causing a demographic shift that could impact Italy's future economy.

Why young Italians are leaving the country in large numbers

By Snehil Singh 02:38 pm Dec 10, 202402:38 pm

What's the story Italy is now facing a major exodus of its youth, especially those aged between 25 and 34. Over the last decade, more than a million Italians have left the country, with nearly a third of them belonging to this age group. The trend is adding to economic stress and an aging population in Italy.

Economic woes

Italy's youth unemployment and wage decline

The youth unemployment rate in Italy stands at 17.7%, higher than the EU average of 15.2%. Italy is also among the few OECD countries where real wages have fallen since 2019. Many young Italians, particularly from poorer southern regions, are moving to richer northern regions or even abroad for better opportunities.

Personal accounts

Young Italians share their struggles and aspirations

Among those looking for opportunities abroad is 24-year-old Billie Fusto from Calabria. He said he wants "a quiet life" without worrying about money, which he believes is impossible in Italy, AFP reported. Similarly, Elena Picardi returned to Rome after studying political science in France but finds it difficult to get decent job offers in Italy. She said salaries for similar jobs are often higher in other European countries.

National impact

Italy's loss and government response to youth emigration

The Italian North East Foundation states that for every young foreigner who settles in Italy, almost nine young Italians leave. This trend of migration has cost Italy an estimated €134 billion between 2011 and 2023. To combat this crisis, the Italian government is introducing measures to bring young Italians back home. These include tax breaks for highly qualified or specialist workers abroad returning home, with added benefits for those coming with kids.

Demographic shift

Italy's aging population and future employment ratio

The average age for leaving the family home in Italy was 30 in 2022, among the oldest averages in the EU. The National Institute of Statistics estimates that by 2050, the ratio between employed and non-working people will change from three to two to about one to one. This demographic shift highlights the need to tackle youth emigration and its effect on Italy's economy and society.