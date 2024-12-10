Summarize Simplifying... In short Harmeet Dhillon, an India-born lawyer known for her work in commercial litigation, employment law, and civil liberties, has been nominated by Trump for a role at the Department of Justice.

Dhillon, who made history as the first Indian-American on stage at the 2016 GOP Convention, is also recognized for her active involvement in the Sikh community.

Despite facing racial attacks, she continues to be a prominent figure in defending civil liberties and fighting against corporate discrimination. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India-born Harmeet Dhillon nominated by Trump for role at DoJ

By Snehil Singh 02:01 pm Dec 10, 202402:01 pm

What's the story United States President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Indian-American lawyer Harmeet K Dhillon for the post of Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice. Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform, where he praised Dhillon's legal prowess and commitment to civil liberties. "Harmeet is one of the top election lawyers in the country, fighting to ensure that all, and only, legal votes are counted," Trump said.

Nominee reaction

Dhillon's response and career background

Dhillon took to social media to thank the nomination, saying she was "extremely honored" and thrilled to join a team led by Pam Bondi. She thanked her family for their support and hoped to honor their memories. Born in Chandigarh, India, Dhillon moved to the US at two and grew up in North Carolina. She has previously clerked for Judge Paul V Niemeyer and worked at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher before founding Dhillon Law Group in 2006.

Career highlights

Dhillon's legal expertise and contributions

Dhillon's areas of practice include commercial litigation, employment law, First Amendment rights, and election law. She has represented clients in cases of election compliance, ethics representation, and campaign communications issues. Trump emphasized Dhillon's work against "big tech" censorship and discrimination by corporations using "woke policies." He mentioned her representation of Christians during COVID-19 restrictions as part of her consistent defense of civil liberties.

Community impact

Dhillon's historic moment and community involvement

Dhillon had created history as the first Indian-American on stage at the GOP Convention in 2016. Even after being racially attacked after reciting Ardas at a Republican event this year, she remains a prominent face in the Sikh religious community. Trump also recognized her as a respected member of the Sikh religious community in his announcement.