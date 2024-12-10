Summarize Simplifying... In short In the first high-level diplomatic engagement since the interim government took office, India's envoy Misri visited Bangladesh, assuring commitment to a democratic and stable nation.

Yunus met Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Dhaka

'India ties solid, Hasina's remarks raising tensions': Yunus

What's the story Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, met Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Dhaka on Monday. Yunus, during the meeting, called the Bangladesh-India relationship "very solid" and "close." The meeting comes amid a spate of attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina's government fell in August.

Yunus expresses concern over Hasina's statements

Yunus also expressed concern over statements made by Awami League chief and ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has taken shelter in India. "Our people are concerned because she is making many statements from there. It creates tensions," Yunus told Misri. He assured Misri that the interim government is committed to protecting all citizens' rights regardless of creed, color, ethnicity, or gender.

Misri's visit marks 1st high-level diplomatic engagement

Notably, Misri's visit to Dhaka was the first high-level diplomatic engagement since the Yunus-led interim government assumed office on August 8. The talks also touched upon recent unrest in Bangladesh, including the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Misri stressed India's desire to enhance engagement with Bangladesh's interim government, saying India had doubled the number of visas for Bangladeshi citizens last month and plans to increase them further.

Misri clarifies India's stance on bilateral relations

Misri clarified India's relationship with Bangladesh isn't tied to any party. He reiterated India's commitment to a democratic and stable Bangladesh, conveying concerns over minority safety and welfare during his meetings with Yunus and other Bangladeshi officials. Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Mohammad Jashim Uddin described attacks on minorities as an internal matter but flagged "misinformation" in Indian media. He raised concerns over Hasina's presence in India and her statements, while Misri assured Hasina's presence wouldn't affect bilateral relations.

India's development cooperation aims to benefit Bangladesh

Further, Misri highlighted India's support for a peaceful and inclusive Bangladesh. He noted that India's development cooperation aims to benefit the people of Bangladesh through connectivity, trade, power, energy, and capacity-building initiatives. Misri also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first foreign leaders to greet Yunus after he assumed office.