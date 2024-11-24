Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh's interim government is investigating seven major energy projects, including the Adani Group's 1234.4 MW coal-fired plant.

The probe, led by retired High Court judge Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, has found substantial evidence suggesting some contracts may need to be revised or cancelled.

The probe, led by retired High Court judge Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, has found substantial evidence suggesting some contracts may need to be revised or cancelled.

Amidst this, Adani Group has claimed an unpaid $800 million power supply bill from Bangladesh, which the latter intends to fully pay despite its Dollar crisis.

Bangladesh's interim government is examining several major power agreements

Bangladesh's interim government to probe Adani Group's energy project

By Akash Pandey 05:56 pm Nov 24, 202405:56 pm

What's the story Bangladesh's interim government is now examining power agreements, including one with India's Adani Group. The move comes amid corruption allegations in the country's energy sector. A committee has been formed to recommend if these contracts should be canceled or renegotiated. The National Review Committee on Bangladesh's Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources has recommended hiring a legal and investigative agency for the same.

Project scrutiny

Committee to review 7 major energy projects

The committee, headed by retired High Court judge Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, is now examining seven major energy and power projects. These include the Adani (Godda) BIFPCL 1234.4 MW coal-fired plant, a 100% owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited. Other contracts under scrutiny include a Chinese firm which built a 1,320MW coal-fired power plant, and a few Bangladeshi business groups allegedly associated with the former regime.

Evidence found

'Enormous proof' to reconsider agreements

Reportedly, the committee has found "enormous proof" that some contracts may have to be "scrapped or reconsidered" as per the international arbitration laws and procedures. The statement from Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's office added that more time is required for further analysis of other solicited and unsolicited contracts. To speed this up, the committee has recommended immediate appointment of one or more top-level international legal and investigative agencies.

Unsettled dues

Adani Group's unpaid power supply bill

Meanwhile, the Adani Group has written to the Bangladesh government over an unpaid $800 million power supply bill. Bangladesh's state-run Power Development Board, in turn, said it had already paid $150 million despite its Dollar crisis and intends to pay the full amount. The Godda thermal plant was originally set up to supply power only to Bangladesh. But a recent change in Indian law now permits the company to sell this power domestically.