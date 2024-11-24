Bangladesh: Robotic prosthetics aid injured anti-Hasina protesters
Injured protesters from the revolution against former Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina are being fitted with robotic prosthetic hands, AFP reported. The uprising, which sought to overthrow Hasina's regime, left at least 700 dead in a police crackdown. Among the injured is Hafeez Mohammad Hossain, a 19-year-old student who lost his right hand to gunfire on August 5 as protesters stormed Hasina's palace.
Robolife Technologies provides prosthetics to injured protesters
The prosthetic limbs are being offered by Robolife Technologies, a Bangladeshi company. The prosthetics utilize sensors connected to nerves to allow movement. Antu Karim, who is part of the government-backed project, said that although these hands don't work like organic ones, they allow users to perform basic tasks like holding a glass or using a spoon. The initiative also hopes to eliminate stigma for those without hands.
Prosthetic recipients share their experiences and hopes
Mohammad Mamun Mia, 32, is also among those who lost his hand in an attack by alleged supporters of Hasina's party. Despite limitations, Mia hopes to start a small business with his new prosthetic arm. Arif Hossain Sagar, another recipient who had his hand amputated due to an injury sustained during protests that risked gangrene, expressed hope that the prosthetic would restore some normalcy to his life.
Prosthetic arm brings emotional relief to injured protester
Nayeem Hasan also got prosthetic aid for his wounded arm that was injured when he was attacked while going to donate blood to victims of a fire. "I have a one-year-old daughter who wants me to hold her," Hasan said. Hasina resigned and fled the country after hundreds were slain in a crackdown on protest against job quotas, which grew into a movement demanding her removal.