What's the story

Indian-origin tech companies have bagged nearly 20% of all H-1B visas issued by the US, a recent analysis of data from the US immigration department has found.

The report notes that Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) lead the pack.

Between April and September 2024, 24,766 out of a total of about 130,000 H-1B visas granted to various employers went to Indian-origin firms.