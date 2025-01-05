OYO revises check-in policy, unmarried couples no longer allowed
What's the story
Leading hotel booking platform OYO has introduced a new check-in policy for its partner hotels.
According to the new guidelines, effective this year, unmarried couples are no longer allowed to check in.
The policy mandates all couples to show valid proof of their relationship at the time of check-in. This applies to online bookings as well as direct hotel bookings.
Discretionary power
Hotels can decline bookings based on their judgment
The new policy gives OYO's partner hotels the power to reject couple bookings at their discretion. The move comes in a bid to stay in line with local social sensibility.
The directive has been sent to all partner hotels in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and is effective immediately.
Sources familiar with the policy change said the company may expand this rule to more cities based on feedback.
Balancing act
Commitment to safe and responsible hospitality
Pawas Sharma, Region Head of OYO North India, said the company is committed to promoting safe and responsible hospitality practices.
He stressed that while respecting individual freedoms and personal liberty, it's important for them to work with law enforcement and civil society groups in the markets they operate.
The policy will be reviewed periodically for its impact.
Brand image
OYO's initiative to transform outdated perception
The new check-in policy is a part of OYO's initiative to break old perceptions and establish itself as a brand that guarantees a safe experience for all kinds of travelers.
The company hopes to build customer trust and loyalty through this program, by promoting longer stays and repeat bookings.
To achieve this, OYO has launched countrywide initiatives like joint seminars on safe hospitality with police and hotel partners.