What's the story

Amit Yoran, the CEO and Chairman of cybersecurity firm Tenable, has died at the age of 54. The company confirmed his demise in a press release yesterday.

His death came as a shock as he went on a short medical leave early last month amid his battle with cancer.

Yoran anticipated his leave would last just a few months, describing his condition as a "treatable situation" in a note to employees on LinkedIn.