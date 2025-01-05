What's the story

Apple announced Indian-origin executive Kevan Parekh has taken charge as its new Chief Financial Officer.

He took over from Luca Maestri, who had been the company's CFO since 2014. The transition was announced in August 2024 and came into effect on January 1.

Parekh's appointment comes at a critical juncture as Apple is pivoting its focus toward emerging markets like India and Southeast Asia. His annual compensation now stands at $1 million (around ₹8.5 crore).