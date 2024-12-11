Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 is set to include blood pressure monitoring, aiming to identify hypertension risks rather than providing exact readings.

It's also expected to feature satellite texting, a boon for users in remote areas without cellular service, a feature already seen in iPhone 14.

It's also expected to feature satellite texting, a boon for users in remote areas without cellular service, a feature already seen in iPhone 14.

Plus, future models will swap Intel modems for MediaTek tech, supporting 5G Recap, a service designed for wearables not requiring full 5G speeds.

The watch will debut in 2025

Apple Watch Ultra 3's features leaked! BP monitoring, satellite texting

By Mudit Dube 02:13 pm Dec 11, 202402:13 pm

What's the story Apple is said to be working on a new feature for its Apple Watch Ultra 3 that would enable users to monitor their blood pressure from their wrist. The tech giant is fast-tracking work on the health-focused feature with a launch expected in 2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The upcoming smartwatch is also expected to come with satellite connectivity capabilities.

Health monitoring

A significant leap in health data tracking

The addition of blood pressure monitoring would be a major step forward in Apple Watch's health data tracking capabilities. The device already provides heart rate monitoring, ECG readings, and fall detection. However, according to Gurman's report, the first iteration of this feature won't give precise systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings. It will rather focus on spotting trends and warning users about possible hypertension risks.

Speculations

Technology behind Apple's blood pressure monitoring feature

The exact technology behind Apple's blood pressure monitoring feature remains unknown. Some experts speculate it could be optical sensors detecting subtle changes in blood flow through the wrist. However, Apple has not confirmed these details yet. This feature would help users identify high blood pressure, often dubbed the "silent killer," early on and take necessary steps toward managing their health.

Tech upgrades

Satellite connectivity and modem upgrades

Along with blood pressure monitoring, Apple is also planning to bring satellite connectivity in Watch Ultra 3. The feature, already available on iPhones since iPhone 14, will allow users to send and receive texts via satellite networks in remote areas without cellular service. Additionally, Apple plans to replace Intel modems with MediaTek tech in future models of its smartwatch. The new MediaTek modem supports 5G Recap, a service optimized for wearables and connected devices that don't need full 5G speeds.