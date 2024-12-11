Apple Watch Ultra 3's features leaked! BP monitoring, satellite texting
Apple is said to be working on a new feature for its Apple Watch Ultra 3 that would enable users to monitor their blood pressure from their wrist. The tech giant is fast-tracking work on the health-focused feature with a launch expected in 2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The upcoming smartwatch is also expected to come with satellite connectivity capabilities.
A significant leap in health data tracking
The addition of blood pressure monitoring would be a major step forward in Apple Watch's health data tracking capabilities. The device already provides heart rate monitoring, ECG readings, and fall detection. However, according to Gurman's report, the first iteration of this feature won't give precise systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings. It will rather focus on spotting trends and warning users about possible hypertension risks.
Technology behind Apple's blood pressure monitoring feature
The exact technology behind Apple's blood pressure monitoring feature remains unknown. Some experts speculate it could be optical sensors detecting subtle changes in blood flow through the wrist. However, Apple has not confirmed these details yet. This feature would help users identify high blood pressure, often dubbed the "silent killer," early on and take necessary steps toward managing their health.
Satellite connectivity and modem upgrades
Along with blood pressure monitoring, Apple is also planning to bring satellite connectivity in Watch Ultra 3. The feature, already available on iPhones since iPhone 14, will allow users to send and receive texts via satellite networks in remote areas without cellular service. Additionally, Apple plans to replace Intel modems with MediaTek tech in future models of its smartwatch. The new MediaTek modem supports 5G Recap, a service optimized for wearables and connected devices that don't need full 5G speeds.