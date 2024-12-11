What is Truecaller's AI-powered 'Message ID' and how it works
Truecaller, the leading communication app, has launched an interesting new feature - Message ID. The new feature is not just about identifying the sender of an SMS, it also leverages AI to analyze the content and offer a short summary. Message ID also recommends immediate actions that you can take depending on what your texts say. This could prove especially handy in cases like getting a bill reminder, tracking a delivery update, or checking a flight status.
Ensuring user privacy with local data processing
Truecaller has stressed that the new feature doesn't compromise user privacy. All the processing related to AI-powered Message ID takes place locally on the user's device, implying no messages are shared and no sensitive data leaves their phone. This commitment to privacy is a key part of Truecaller's approach to integrating AI into its services.
Truecaller seeks user feedback
To make AI-generated summaries more accurate, Truecaller is asking users to give feedback on the new feature. The company believes this will not just help individual users but also make the experience better for its global user base. This move highlights Truecaller's commitment to using AI where it really matters - simplifying communication and ensuring only relevant notifications reach users.