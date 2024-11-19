iPhone XS Max is now 'vintage' product: Time to upgrade?
Apple has added the iPhone XS Max and iPhone 6s Plus handsets to its list of 'vintage' products. The tech giant uses the term vintage to refer to devices that have been introduced over five years ago. The vintage status means getting repairs or replacement parts from Apple or its authorized service centers could be difficult. This could make it problematic for users to keep their phones running after this classification.
iPhone 6s Plus with 32GB storage now 'obsolete'
Notably, the iPhone 6s Plus model with 32GB of storage has already been shifted to the 'obsolete' category by Apple. This is the category where devices that have been introduced over seven years ago are placed. Once a device enters this category, Apple ends all support and no repairs or new parts are available from the company or its partners.
Apple Watch Series 2 also affected
The latest update also affects the Apple Watch Series 2. The aluminum and stainless steel variants of this watch have now been marked 'obsolete' by Apple. However, the ceramic model still holds its 'vintage' status. This means you may still have some hope for repairs on these devices, but should think about getting them fixed sooner than later due to possible service limitations.
MacBooks are an exception
Apple offers an exception to these vintage and obsolete statuses for certain MacBook models. These laptops can still get their batteries replaced for up to 10 years under specific conditions.