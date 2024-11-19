Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple has labeled the iPhone XS Max and 6s Plus as 'vintage', and the 32GB 6s Plus and Apple Watch Series 2 as 'obsolete', ending all support and repairs for these devices.

However, the ceramic Apple Watch Series 2 retains its 'vintage' status, implying limited service availability.

Interestingly, certain MacBook models are exempt from these classifications, with battery replacements offered for up to 10 years under specific conditions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vintage products are not sold by Apple anymore

iPhone XS Max is now 'vintage' product: Time to upgrade?

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:31 pm Nov 19, 202403:31 pm

What's the story Apple has added the iPhone XS Max and iPhone 6s Plus handsets to its list of 'vintage' products. The tech giant uses the term vintage to refer to devices that have been introduced over five years ago. The vintage status means getting repairs or replacement parts from Apple or its authorized service centers could be difficult. This could make it problematic for users to keep their phones running after this classification.

Obsolete category

iPhone 6s Plus with 32GB storage now 'obsolete'

Notably, the iPhone 6s Plus model with 32GB of storage has already been shifted to the 'obsolete' category by Apple. This is the category where devices that have been introduced over seven years ago are placed. Once a device enters this category, Apple ends all support and no repairs or new parts are available from the company or its partners.

Product impact

Apple Watch Series 2 also affected

The latest update also affects the Apple Watch Series 2. The aluminum and stainless steel variants of this watch have now been marked 'obsolete' by Apple. However, the ceramic model still holds its 'vintage' status. This means you may still have some hope for repairs on these devices, but should think about getting them fixed sooner than later due to possible service limitations.

Information

MacBooks are an exception

Apple offers an exception to these vintage and obsolete statuses for certain MacBook models. These laptops can still get their batteries replaced for up to 10 years under specific conditions.