Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple has launched its new MacBook Pro (2024) models in India, featuring the latest M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, with prices starting from ₹1,69,999.

These laptops boast Liquid Retina XDR screens, multiple connectivity options, and a battery life that can support up to 24 hours of video playback.

With up to 128GB RAM and a massive 8TB storage, these models are available in Space Black and Silver colors from November 8. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The laptops come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes

MacBook Pro with M4 chips, Apple Intelligence launched in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:24 pm Oct 30, 202410:24 pm

What's the story Apple has launched its latest MacBook Pro models, powered by the new M4 chips in India. The 3nm processors debuted on this year's iPad Pro and have now made their way into the iMac 24-inch (2024) and Mac mini (2024) models as well. The refreshed MacBook Pro series comes in two display sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch, with ray tracing as well as Apple Intelligence support.

Cost

Pricing and availability

The base model of the MacBook Pro (2024) with an M4 chip and 14-inch screen is priced at ₹1,69,999. A variant with the same display but an upgraded M4 Pro processor is available at ₹1,99,900. The 16-inch model with M4 Pro costs ₹2,49,900 while the top-tier M4 Max variant is priced at ₹3,49,900. The new laptops will be available in Space Black and Silver colors starting November 8, through Apple's online store and authorized resellers.

Tech specs

A look at the specifications

The MacBook Pro (2024) models are powered by Apple's latest M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips. These processors come with up to 14 CPU cores, up to 32 GPU cores, and up to 16 Neural Engine cores. The laptops offer a maximum of 48GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage by default, but can be configured with up to 128GB RAM and a massive 8TB storage.

Ports

Display and connectivity features

The new MacBook Pros come with Liquid Retina XDR screens with a peak brightness of 1,600-nits (HDR), and a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptops also come with an optional nano-texture display finish. For connectivity, they get three Thunderbolt 5/USB 4 ports, an HDMI socket, a MagSafe 3 port, an SDXC card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. A backlit keyboard with Touch ID support and Force Touch trackpad also come with these laptops.

Battery

Battery life and camera

The 14-inch MacBook Pro (M4) features a 70Wh lithium polymer battery, while the M4 Pro as well as M4 Max variants pack a bigger 72.4Wh battery. The 16-inch variant packs a massive 100Wh battery that supports fast charging at up to 140W. Apple says these new models can offer up to 24 hours of video playback on a single charge. A front-facing 12MP camera with Center Stage feature, also sits in the display notch of these laptops.