Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's October event is set to showcase the M4 MacBook Pro with advanced M4 chips, 16GB RAM, and a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

The M4 Mac mini is getting a major redesign after 14 years, and the M4 iMac and iPad mini 7 are also due for updates, featuring more powerful chips and increased RAM.

The iPad mini 7 will also address "jelly scrolling" and may support Apple Pencil Pro.

First iPad mini refresh in over 3 years is also coming

What to expect from Apple's October event

By Akash Pandey 10:31 am Oct 14, 202410:31 am

What's the story Apple is gearing up for its next keynote event, expected to be held later this month. The tech giant is likely to announce four major products at the event, all scheduled to launch on November 1. The lineup includes the M4 MacBook Pro, a redesigned M4 Mac mini, an updated M4 iMac, and the first iPad mini refresh in over three years.

Product details

M4 MacBook Pro to offer advanced chips and display

The M4 MacBook Pro will be the star of the show with two variants having 14-inch and 16-inch displays. They will be equipped with cutting-edge M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips. The unboxed variant showed a model with 16GB RAM and 512GB built-in storage. It also had a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology for better resolution.

Tech specs

Connectivity and power features

The M4 MacBook Pro is said to offer three USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, a MagSafe 3 port, a 3.5mm jack, an HDMI port, and an SDXC card slot. The laptop is also expected to pack a 70W power adapter capable of charging via USB Type-C. The base model is especially interesting as it's said to have 16GB of RAM for the first time, a Space Black color, and an extra Thunderbolt port on the right side.

Mini makeover

Mac mini: A significant redesign after 14 years

The M4 Mac mini will get its biggest redesign in more than 14 years. The new model will sport a smaller design and frontal ports for the first time, ditching support for USB-A. It will likely be powered by M4 and M4 Pro chips, starting with at least 16GB of RAM. The connectivity options could include three USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and a port for the power cable.

Product updates

M4 iMac and iPad mini 7: Expected updates

The M4 iMac is also due for a refresh, albeit a minor one. The new model will switch from M3 chip to the more powerful M4 chip and double its RAM capacity from 8GB to 16GB on the base model. Meanwhile, after three years without an update, the iPad mini is also getting a refresh with an A18 chipset supporting Apple Intelligence and re-engineered display to fix "jelly scrolling." It could also support Apple Pencil Pro and start at 128GB.