TCS, NVIDIA join forces to accelerate AI adoption across industries
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA, the world's leading AI chipmaker. The collaboration will help accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across industries. It will be carried out through TCS's AI.Cloud business unit, which focuses on creating industry-specific solutions for its clients. The new business unit expands TCS's five-year-long association with NVIDIA.
New unit to develop tailored AI adoption strategies
The newly formed unit will focus on creating customized AI adoption strategies. This will be done by leveraging TCS's global centers of excellence (CoEs). The collaboration also includes investments in NVIDIA's AI platform, including accelerated computing and AI software, as well as the NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Omniverse platforms.
Partnership to enhance TCS's AI capabilities
The TCS-NVIDIA partnership spans across multiple domains. These include AI manufacturing for industrials, TCS's AI spectrum for the BFSI segment, cognitive visual receiving, AI-native offerings for telcos, and an AI-based autonomous vehicle platform. The alliance comes as part of TCS's wider strategy to bolster its readiness in artificial intelligence (AI) and develop end-to-end capabilities driven by NVIDIA technology.
Leaders express optimism about AI-driven innovation
Jay Puri, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at NVIDIA, expressed his optimism about the partnership. He said, "TCS's new NVIDIA business unit is poised to accelerate AI and simulation with NVIDIA AI Enterprise for building agentic AI solutions and NVIDIA Omniverse for building physical AI solutions." TCS's AI.Cloud Unit Head Siva Ganesan also shared his positive outlook on this collaboration.