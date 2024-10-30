The messages look like they come from traffic police

Beware! E-challan scam is the new phishing attack in India

By Akash Pandey 06:35 pm Oct 30, 202406:35 pm

What's the story A new form of online fraud, the e-challan scam, is currently raising alarms among Indians. In this scam, fraudsters send fake messages about unpaid traffic fines to unsuspecting victims. The messages are crafted to look like they have been sent by the traffic police, and often carry official-looking logos to make them look credible.

Scam strategy

Scam messages create panic, lead to fraudulent websites

The scam messages usually ask for immediate payment of these so-called fines, instilling a sense of urgency and panic in the recipients. In their rush to settle the matter, many people end up clicking on an embedded link that takes them to a fake website. This site is made to closely mimic the official traffic authority's website, with only slight differences that panicked users often miss.

Information theft

Seeking personal information amid fraud

The fake websites linked to the e-challan scam are created to mine personal information from their visitors. They usually ask for details like bank account numbers, Aadhaar card numbers, and credit card details. The central government has also warned about this scam, asking citizens to refrain from clicking on any suspicious links and keep their banking details confidential.

Prevention

How to identify and avoid e-challan scams?

To avoid falling victim to e-challan scams, individuals are advised to remain calm on receiving messages about immediate payment of traffic fines. Instead of clicking on the provided link, it's safer to search for the official website independently. Authentic e-challan and traffic authority websites will end with 'gov.in,' not just 'in.' Also, users should be wary if a message requests payment details or Aadhaar card numbers.