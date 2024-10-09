Summarize Simplifying... In short A new device developed by IIT Indore uses a compact pulsed laser diode to interact with tissue and determine if it's normal, benign, or malignant.

This cost-effective tool, which can detect cancer at just 10% of the cost of traditional methods, could revolutionize early detection, particularly in underprivileged areas.

The device uses Photoacoustic Spectral Response technology

This device detects cancer at 10% cost of traditional methods

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:09 pm Oct 09, 202406:09 pm

What's the story A team led by Professor Srivathsan Vasudevan at IIT Indore, has developed a compact device for early detection of breast cancer. The innovative device is specifically designed to help women in rural and remote areas. It employs Photoacoustic Spectral Response (PASR) technology, a method that integrates optical and acoustic signals to detect abnormal tissue changes. The device is expected to bring down cost of cancer screening by a huge margin, making it some 10% the price of traditional diagnostic methods.

Affordability

Cost-effective solution for cancer screening

This affordability could make early detection more accessible to a greater number of patients, especially in underprivileged areas. IIT Indore Director Suhas Joshi stressed that this cost-effective and indigenous device, fulfills a major gap in India's healthcare system.

Functionality

A closer look at the device's technology

The device uses a compact pulsed laser diode (PLD) to generate light which interacts with tissue. The response from this interaction is then analyzed to find out whether the tissue is normal, benign, or malignant. Professor Vasudevan explained that this affordable screening tool can differentiate between malignant tumors, fibrocystic changes, and normal breast tissue.