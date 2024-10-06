Summarize Simplifying... In short LEGO's website was briefly hacked, promoting a fake cryptocurrency called "LEGO Tokens" purchasable with Ethereum.

The company quickly removed the fraudulent content and confirmed that no user accounts were affected.

LEGO is now working on preventive measures to avoid such security breaches in the future. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

LEGO confirmed that no user accounts were compromised

LEGO's website hacked to promote fake cryptocurrency

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:57 am Oct 06, 202410:57 am

What's the story On October 4, visitors to LEGO's official website were greeted with an unexpected banner promoting a new "LEGO coin." The banner, featuring golden coins adorned with the company's logo, promised "secret rewards" to potential buyers. However, as reported by The Brick Fan, this was not an authentic cryptocurrency launch from LEGO but a deceptive scheme orchestrated by unidentified individuals.

Deception details

Scam redirected users to external crypto site

The unauthorized banner on LEGO's website included a "buy now" button that redirected users to an external cryptocurrency site offering "LEGO Tokens" in exchange for Ethereum. This incident occurred during the night at LEGO's headquarters, as noted by members of the LEGO subreddit community. The company swiftly responded by removing the fraudulent banner and links from its website.

Company response

LEGO assures no user accounts were compromised

In a statement to Engadget, LEGO confirmed that no user accounts were compromised during this incident. The company has identified the root cause of the issue and is taking steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future. However, LEGO has not disclosed specific details about these preventive measures or the exact cause behind this security breach.