LEGO's website hacked to promote fake cryptocurrency
On October 4, visitors to LEGO's official website were greeted with an unexpected banner promoting a new "LEGO coin." The banner, featuring golden coins adorned with the company's logo, promised "secret rewards" to potential buyers. However, as reported by The Brick Fan, this was not an authentic cryptocurrency launch from LEGO but a deceptive scheme orchestrated by unidentified individuals.
Scam redirected users to external crypto site
The unauthorized banner on LEGO's website included a "buy now" button that redirected users to an external cryptocurrency site offering "LEGO Tokens" in exchange for Ethereum. This incident occurred during the night at LEGO's headquarters, as noted by members of the LEGO subreddit community. The company swiftly responded by removing the fraudulent banner and links from its website.
LEGO assures no user accounts were compromised
In a statement to Engadget, LEGO confirmed that no user accounts were compromised during this incident. The company has identified the root cause of the issue and is taking steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future. However, LEGO has not disclosed specific details about these preventive measures or the exact cause behind this security breach.