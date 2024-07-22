In short Simplifying... In short WazirX, a crypto exchange, has launched a bounty program offering up to $23M to recover $230M in stolen cryptocurrency.

WazirX offers $23M bounty to recover $230M in stolen crypto

By Mudit Dube 02:41 pm Jul 22, 202402:41 pm

What's the story Mumbai-based cryptocurrency exchange, WazirX, has launched a bounty program offering $23 million (approximately ₹192 crore) to recover the $230 million (roughly ₹1,964 crore) lost in a wallet breach last week. The breach compromised the exchange's multisig Ethereum wallet, resulting in significant losses and forcing India's largest crypto exchange to halt withdrawls and suspend trading. The company has invited white hat hackers, blockchain forensics experts, and cybersecurity professionals from around the world to join the recovery mission.

Program breakdown

WazirX bounty program: Details and initiatives

WazirX's bounty program is divided into two main initiatives: "Track & Freeze" and "White Hat Recovery." The former offers rewards of up to $10,000 in USDT for information leading to the freezing of stolen assets. The latter promises ethical hackers a 10% reward of the recovered amount. This could potentially amount to $23M, making it one of the largest bounties ever offered in the crypto industry. The program will be active for three months, with potential adjustments based on progress.

Information

How to participate in the bounty program

As per WazirX, interested individuals should email bounty@wazirx.com with their intent to participate in the bounty program along with their contact details. Detailed submissions must include addresses, transactions, and methodologies used for tracking and recovery of the stolen funds.

Recovery efforts

WazirX's commitment to recover stolen funds

Despite the challenges, WazirX remains committed to recovering the stolen funds. "Our foremost goal is to recover the stolen funds," said the crypto exchange's co-founder Nischal Shetty. The company alleged that the affected wallet was managed using Liminal's digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure. However, Liminal countered this claim, stating that their investigations revealed the hack originated from three compromised devices at WazirX's end.

Recovery hurdles

Challenges in recovering stolen cryptocurrency assets

Recovering the stolen assets presents a significant challenge due to the high degree of anonymity and irreversible nature of blockchain transactions. The attackers swiftly converted the stolen assets into Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, dispersing them across various addresses. Privacy tools like Tornado Cash further complicate tracking efforts by mixing transactions, making it incredibly challenging to trace the flow of funds.