In short Simplifying... In short WazirX, India's largest crypto exchange, has been hit by a massive $235 million hack.

The hacker stole digital assets, converted them into Ethereum, and still holds around $100 million in Shiba Inu and $4.7 million in Floki Inu.

As WazirX grapples with this significant security breach, the investigation continues. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

WazirX has temporarily suspended withdrawals to protect user funds

WazirX, India's largest crypto exchange, suffers $235 million hack

By Mudit Dube 02:37 pm Jul 18, 202402:37 pm

What's the story India's leading cryptocurrency exchange, WazirX, has suffered a significant security breach resulting in the loss of almost $235 million in crypto assets. The exchange confirmed the incident in a recent post and announced a temporary suspension of Indian rupee (INR) and crypto withdrawals to protect user funds during the ongoing investigation. The breach was initially reported by Cyvers Alert, a security firm, early on Thursday in a post on X.

Twitter Post

Take a look the warning post made by Cyvers

Hacker's moves

Hacker's actions detailed, funds converted to Ethereum

Cyvers Alert revealed that the hacker stole crypto assets from WazirX's Safe Multisig wallet and transferred them to a new address. These funds were then converted into Ethereum (ETH). The firm detailed the hacker's actions, stating: "The suspicious address has already swapped $PEPE, $GALA, and $USDT to $ETH and continues to swap other digital assets." Despite attempts to contact WazirX at the time of discovery, Cyvers Alert reported receiving no response from the exchange.

Remaining assets

Hacker still holds $100 million in Shiba Inu, says investigator

On-chain investigator ZachXBT provided further insight into the hack. According to him, at the time of reporting, the hacker still possessed $100 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) and $4.7 million in Floki Inu (FLOKI). As this is an ongoing situation, further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The investigation continues as WazirX works to recover from one of the largest security breaches in its history.