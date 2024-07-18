In short Simplifying... In short The Indian government offers easy online methods to verify your Income Tax Return (ITR) using either Aadhaar OTP or an Electronic Verification Code (EVC).

While the Aadhaar OTP method requires your PAN, Acknowledgement Number, and a linked Aadhaar, the EVC method sends a code to your registered mobile number and email.

Although offline verification is available, it's slower, so it's recommended to verify online immediately after filing to avoid penalties. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It is mandatory for taxpayers to verify their ITRs within 30 days of filing

Filing done? Now verify ITR online with these simple steps

By Mudit Dube 01:37 pm Jul 18, 202401:37 pm

What's the story The Income Tax Department of India has made it mandatory for taxpayers to verify their Income Tax Return (ITR) within 30 days of filing. The department is promoting online verification as an instant, convenient, and efficient method. Online verification offers a host of benefits, including faster processing times and the elimination of delays associated with mailing documents. More importantly, taxpayers receive instant confirmation that their return has been successfully submitted and is under review.

Verification methods

Indian government offers various online verification methods

The Indian government provides multiple online verification methods to accommodate individual preferences. These include the Aadhaar OTP and Electronic Verification Code (EVC) methods. The Aadhaar OTP method requires your PAN, Acknowledgement Number, and a registered Aadhaar linked to your mobile number. Log in to your Income Tax e-filing account. Under the 'e-file' tab, select 'Income Tax Returns' > 'e-Verify Return.' An OTP is sent for instant verification on the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar.

EVC method

Electronic Verification Code: An alternative online verification method

The Electronic Verification Code (EVC) method offers an alternative for online verification of your ITR on the e-filing portal. To generate an EVC, taxpayers need to sign in to the Income Tax e-filing portal with their User ID and password. After selecting the account from which they wish to generate the EVC and verifying their PAN details, an EVC is sent to their registered mobile number and email address. This code is valid for 72 hours after generation.

Offline verification

Offline verification still an option, despite longer processing time

While online verification is preferred for its efficiency, offline verification is also possible by sending a signed ITR-V form via ordinary or express post within 120 days of filing. However, this method is more time-consuming and could take weeks or months for the department to receive and review your ITR. Given the shortened 30-day deadline for online verification, taxpayers are urged to verify their ITR online immediately after filing to avoid penalties and complications.