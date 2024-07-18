In short Simplifying... In short Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin seeing mixed results.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are also experiencing changes, with Solana and Shiba Inu showing significant weekly gains.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.35 trillion, marking a slight increase from the previous day.

Ethereum is up nearly 11% from last week

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Akash Pandey 11:12 am Jul 18, 202411:12 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 1.75% in the last 24 hours, trading at $64,627.28. It is up 11.93% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.91% from yesterday and now trades at $3,418.68. It is up 10.83% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,270.76 billion and $411.55 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is currently trading at $572.61, down 1.42% from yesterday and 9% up from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, up 1.29% in the last 24 hours. It is 38.50% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.54%) and $0.11 (down 2.37%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 12.05% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $157.76 (down 2.18%), $6.34 (down 2.43%), $0.000011 (down 4.51%), and $0.55 (down 1.35%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 12.05%, while Polka Dot has gained 4.33%. Shiba Inu is up 14.22% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 7.12%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Lido DAO, THORChain, Gala, Render, and Neo. They are trading at $1.99 (up 5.62%), $4.37 (up 4.12%), $0.022 (up 3.60%), $6.72 (up 3.32%), and $11.84 (up 3.20%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Brett (Based), JasmyCoin, Mog Coin, Maker, and Starknet. They are trading at $0.11 (down 7.28%), $0.022 (down 7.06%), $0.0000022 (down 6.90%), $2,909.86 (down 5.62%), and $0.66 (down 5.52%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $27.68 (down 3.84%), $13.80 (down 3.58%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), $7.99 (down 3.17%), and $10 (up 1.68%), respectively.

NFT

Check out top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $10 (up 1.75%), $1.47 (up 1.80%), $1.91 (down 2.92%), $6.71 (up 3.25%), and $1.58 (up 1.91%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.35 trillion, a 1.29% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.36 billion, which marks a 18.46% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.4 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $2.24 trillion three months ago.