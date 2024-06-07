Next Article

Dogecoin is down 0.63% since yesterday

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Akash Pandey 10:49 am Jun 07, 202410:49 am

What's the story Bitcoin has risen 0.10% over the last 24 hours to trade at $71,128.42. It is up 3.80% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 1.33% from yesterday and is trading at $3,812.03. From last week, it is up 1.41%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1,398.15 billion and $457.98 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $707.19, which is 0.88% more than yesterday and 19.20% higher from the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 0.39% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.35% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.05%) and $0.11 (down 0.63%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 2.62% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $171.48 (down 1.28%), $7.14 (down 0.99%), $0.000022 (down 2.38%), and $0.77 (up 0.11%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 2.62%, while Polka Dot has gained 2.1%. Shiba Inu is down 2.88% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 3.72%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Wormhole, ORDI, JasmyCoin, Injective, and Toncoin are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.77 (up 13.94%), $63.53 (up 11.67%), $0.044 (up 9.53%), $28.53 (up 7.96%), and $7.74 (up 7.12%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens, such as Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Notcoin, Bitget Token, Kaspa, dogwifhat, and Fetch.ai. They are trading at $0.022 (down 7.58%), $1.21 (down 6.98%), $0.11 (down 4.60%), $3.26 (down 4.59%), and $2.04 (down 4.37%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $35.87 (down 1.20%), $17.44 (down 0.03%), $10.70 (down 0.29%), $12.06 (down 1.30%), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

These are the top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.06 (down 1.30%), $10.37 (down 2.62%), $2.38 (down 0.51%), $2.26 (down 0.70%), and $2.20 (down 0.36%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.62 trillion, a 0.68% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.18 billion, which marks a 13.72% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.33 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.5 trillion.