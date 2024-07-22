In short Simplifying... In short NotchNook is a new app that transforms your MacBook's notch into a dynamic island, offering customization options and promising future features like file zipping.

Despite some reported issues with file removal and limited media app support, users find it a natural extension of macOS.

However, privacy concerns have been raised due to the absence of a policy from the developer, Lo.cafe.

NotchNook brings iPhone-style control to the notch

This new app turns your MacBook's notch into Dynamic Island

By Akash Pandey 02:11 pm Jul 22, 202402:11 pm

What's the story A new application, NotchNook, has been introduced for MacBooks. It transforms the notch on MacBook Air or MacBook Pro into a feature reminiscent of the 'Dynamic Island' on iPhones. The app unveils a Nook with basic media controls and customizable widgets, similar to Live Activities in iOS. Additionally, it includes a Tray tab where users can place files or apps. This functions like the macOS dock but empties when you quit NotchNook.

Usability

User-friendly access and compatibility features

Accessing the features of NotchNook is simplified through a tab that seamlessly blends with the notch or by swiping downward on your trackpad when your mouse cursor hovers over it. Users can also set it to automatically drop down when they bring their mouse over it. The app is compatible with Macs both with and without notches, offering customization options for those without notches to make it appear as a full notch or as a small black sliver atop center.

Upcoming add-ons

Future enhancements and current limitations

NotchNook promises more features in the future, such as the ability to zip or unzip files by dragging them into the app. With the current version, users have reported several issues, including difficulty in removing files from the Tray tab and non-functional swiping left or right for next or previous song controls. The app currently only supports certain media apps like Apple Music and does not show controls for other apps.

Feedback

Privacy concerns and user reception

Despite the reported issues, users have found NotchNook to be a natural extension of macOS. It doesn't necessarily add new functionality but is enjoyable to use. However, concerns have been raised as no privacy policy could be located from Lo.cafe, the developer of NotchNook. There has been no response from the developer regarding these issues or concerns.