The global crypto market cap stands at $2.4 trillion, marking a slight increase from the previous day.

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ethereum

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:03 am Jun 15, 202411:03 am

What's the story Bitcoin has shed 0.69% of its value over the last 24 hours, trading at $66,269.44. It is 4.30% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 0.28% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,511.53. It is down by 4.48% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Ethereum stands at $421.89 billion.

Altcoins

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $607.17, up 0.80% from yesterday and 10.89% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 0.38% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.27% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 2.34%) and $0.11 (down 4.16%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is down by 10.46% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $145.01 (down 1.28%), $6.19 (down 3.13%), $0.000022 (down 2.28%), and $0.55 (down 1.86%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 10.46% while Polka Dot is down 6.47%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 13.31% whereas Polygon has lost 10.1%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Notcoin, Akash Network, Lido DAO, UNUS SED LEO, and Toncoin are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.011 (up 8.77%), $3.49 (up 7.24%), $2.03 (up 5.35%), $5.72 (up 2.46%), and $7.97 (up 2.34%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (flat), and $586.0502 (down 7.71%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Injective, Arweave, Chiliz, Stacks, and Ronin. They are trading at $25.85 (down 10.84%), $28.59 (down 9.64%), $0.11 (down 8.95%), $1.90 (down 8.67%), and $2.55 (down 8%), respectively.

Rankings

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $30.34 (down 3.34%), $14.86 (down 3.32%), $10.58 (down 0.61%), $0.99 (up 0.03%), and $9.29 (down 5.41%), respectively.

NFT

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $9.29 (down 5.41%), $7.99 (down 3.21%), $1.90 (down 8.76%), $1.73 (down 3.70%), and $1.67 (down 4.50%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.4 trillion, a 0.93% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.94 billion, which marks a 1.56% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.24 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $2.71 trillion.