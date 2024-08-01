In short Simplifying... In short Cryptocurrency prices have seen a mix of ups and downs recently.

Market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $380 billion

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

What's the story Bitcoin has slipped 2.96% in the past 24 hours to trade at $63,710.58. It is 0.72% lower than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 3.61% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,156.07. It is down 0.65% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,275 billion and $380 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed?

BNB is currently trading at $565.88, down 2.95% from yesterday and 1% up from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after falling down 6.32% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.51% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 4.62%) and $0.11 (down 3.56%), respectively.

Solana is up 3.25% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $166.68 (down 6.58%), $5.29 (down 3.12%), $0.000011 (down 3.12%), and $0.44 (down 3.92%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 3.25%, while Polka Dot is down 6.84%. Shiba Inu has lost 3.54% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 3.12%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Akash Network, Beam, Kaspa, eCash, and Ondo. They are trading at $3.06 (up 5.41%), $0.011 (up 4.33%), $0.22 (up 2.47%), $0.000033 (up 1.70%), and $0.99 (up 0.69%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%) and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are dogwifhat, Mog Coin, BOOK OF MEME, THORChain, and Mantle. They are trading at $2.02 (down 11.24%), $0.055 (down 11.05%), $0.0099 (down 9.83%), $4.12 (down 8.08%), and $0.77 (down 7.75%), respectively.

Today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $25.24 (down 2.80%), $12.76 (down 3.29%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $7.08 (down 3.77%), and $8.68 (down 2.11%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $8.61 (down 2.71%), $1.12 (down 5.62%), $1.68 (down 6.26%), $5.55 (down 5.81%), and $1.36 (down 3.80%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.33 trillion, a 2.05% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.92 billion, which marks a 4.23% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.31 trillion, compared to $2.23 trillion three months ago.