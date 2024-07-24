In short Simplifying... In short Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin experiencing minor changes.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon also saw shifts, with Solana notably up by 7.61% from last week.

The global crypto market cap is currently at $2.4 trillion, showing a slight increase.

Top gainers and losers of the day include Ethereum Name Service and Core, respectively.

DeFi and NFT tokens like Avalanche and Internet Computer also witnessed changes in their trading values.

Bitcoin is almost flat in comparison to last week's prices

By Mudit Dube 11:00 am Jul 24, 202411:00 am

What's the story Bitcoin has slipped 1.67% in the past 24 hours to trade at $65,885.06. It is 0.04% higher than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.54% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,440.60. It is down 1.52% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,297 billion and $413 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $583.26, which is 0.33% less than yesterday and 0.30% higher from previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, down 0.60% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.73% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 3.49%) and $0.11 (down 3.20%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is up by 7.61% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $173.55 (down 1.24%), $5.92 (down 2.29%), $0.000011 (down 1.94%), and $0.55 (up 0.44%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 7.61% up while Polka Dot has slipped 8.7%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 13.23% whereas Polygon has lost 3.83%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Ethereum Name Service, cat in a dogs world, Helium, Ethena, and THORChain. They are trading at $28.73 (up 5.83%), $0.0077 (up 5.31%), $5.21 (up 5.21%), $0.44 (up 3.73%), and $4.75 (up 2.82%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Core, Avalanche, Celestia, Beam, and zkSync. They are trading at $1.41 (down 11.40%), $28.67 (down 9.39%), $6.42 (down 9.30%), $0.011 (down 7.02%), and $0.11 (down 5.90%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $28.64 (down 9.31%), $13.82 (down 0.59%), $0.99 (down 0%), $7.65 (down 1.89%), and $9.71 (down 2.44%), respectively.

NFT

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $9.72 (down 2.50%), $1.28 (down 5.79%), $6.80 (down 0.16%), $1.76 (down 2.83%), and $1.53 (down 0.55%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.4 trillion, a 1.57% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.03 billion, which marks a 0.88% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.3 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $2.44 trillion.