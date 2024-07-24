Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Dogecoin
Bitcoin has slipped 1.67% in the past 24 hours to trade at $65,885.06. It is 0.04% higher than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.54% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,440.60. It is down 1.52% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,297 billion and $413 billion, respectively.
What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?
BNB is trading at $583.26, which is 0.33% less than yesterday and 0.30% higher from previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, down 0.60% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.73% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 3.49%) and $0.11 (down 3.20%), respectively.
Solana is up by 7.61% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $173.55 (down 1.24%), $5.92 (down 2.29%), $0.000011 (down 1.94%), and $0.55 (up 0.44%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 7.61% up while Polka Dot has slipped 8.7%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 13.23% whereas Polygon has lost 3.83%.
Check out today's top 5 gainers
Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Ethereum Name Service, cat in a dogs world, Helium, Ethena, and THORChain. They are trading at $28.73 (up 5.83%), $0.0077 (up 5.31%), $5.21 (up 5.21%), $0.44 (up 3.73%), and $4.75 (up 2.82%), respectively.
Here are our top 5 losers of the day
The biggest losers of the day are Core, Avalanche, Celestia, Beam, and zkSync. They are trading at $1.41 (down 11.40%), $28.67 (down 9.39%), $6.42 (down 9.30%), $0.011 (down 7.02%), and $0.11 (down 5.90%), respectively.
Check out today's leading DeFi tokens
DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $28.64 (down 9.31%), $13.82 (down 0.59%), $0.99 (down 0%), $7.65 (down 1.89%), and $9.71 (down 2.44%), respectively.
These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $9.72 (down 2.50%), $1.28 (down 5.79%), $6.80 (down 0.16%), $1.76 (down 2.83%), and $1.53 (down 0.55%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.4 trillion, a 1.57% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.03 billion, which marks a 0.88% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.3 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $2.44 trillion.