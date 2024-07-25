In short Simplifying... In short Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, Cardano, and Dogecoin seeing a dip, while XRP and Solana are on the rise.

Ethereum is down nearly 8% from yesterday

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Polygon

By Mudit Dube 11:52 am Jul 25, 202411:52 am

What's the story Bitcoin has shed 2.49% over the last 24 hours, trading at $64,211.57. It is 0.88% lower than previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 7.81% from yesterday and is trading at $3,173.82. From last week, it is down 7.22%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum currently stands at $1,266 billion and $381 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $562.02, which is 3.67% less than yesterday and 1.95% lower from previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, up 0.34% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.06% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 3.26%) and $0.11 (down 5.59%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 6.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $170.2 (down 1.85%), $5.66 (down 4.51%), $0.000011 (down 4.89%), and $0.55 (down 4.87%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 6.7% up while Polka Dot has slipped 11.17%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 13.69% whereas Polygon has lost 8.1%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Pyth Network, Flow, Bittensor, Jupiter, and TRON. They are trading at $0.33 (up 5.10%), $0.66 (up 4.69%), $328.82 (up 1.29%), $0.99 (up 1.07%), and $0.11 (up 0.93%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Helium, Lido DAO, Ethereum Name Service, Celestia, and Ronin. They are trading at $4.72 (down 10.62%), $1.56 (down 9.98%), $25.87 (down 9.40%), $5.79 (down 9.36%), and $2 (down 9.35%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap. They are trading at $27.38 (down 4.87%), $13.08 (down 4.99%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $9.56 (down 1.38%), and $7.17 (down 5.50%), respectively.

NFT

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.54 (down 1.54%), $1.20 (down 6.31%), $6.60 (down 3.01%), $1.69 (down 4.70%), and $1.44 (down 5.68%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.37 trillion, a 1.37% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.22 billion, which marks a 23.63% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.23 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $2.37 trillion three months ago.