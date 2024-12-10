Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's Vision Pro, initially designed as a work tool, is now shifting towards enhancing gaming experiences.

Collaborating with Sony and third-party developers, Apple aims to boost its VR gaming capabilities and expand its app library, transforming Vision Pro into a sophisticated gaming console.

Vision Pro will support VR hand controllers

Vision Pro transforming into gaming console? Apple-Sony collab suggests so

By Mudit Dube 04:00 pm Dec 10, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Apple is said to be working with Sony to improve its Vision Pro headset's gaming capabilities. The tech giant plans to update its visionOS, making it capable of supporting third-party virtual reality (VR) hand controllers, including those from Sony's PlayStation VR2. This strategic move is aimed at bringing more games and developers to the Vision Pro ecosystem, making the device more enticing for both gamers and developers.

Strategic pivot

Apple's shift toward gaming

Apple's first priority for the Vision Pro was building accurate work tools, like a Pencil-like "wand" controller. But now, the company seems to be leaning toward improving gaming experiences. This move emphasizes Apple's understanding of gaming as a major driver of interest and usage of the Vision Pro. The tech giant is also working with third-party developers to bring more VR games to its platform, may even fund them to kickstart the development of new programs for the device.

Enhanced features

Vision Pro's gaming capabilities

Currently, Xbox and PlayStation's traditional game controllers work with Vision Pro, but only for Apple Arcade titles. By expanding support to VR-specific controllers, Apple wants to provide more immersive gameplay experiences. The tech giant hopes that by integrating these devices, it will improve the headset's already existing eye-and-hand tracking capabilities and prompt developers to build games and apps designed for its unique features.

Sales forecast

Vision Pro's market performance and future prospects

Since launch, the Vision Pro has witnessed moderate adoption with an estimated 370,000 units sold in its first three quarters. Another 50,000 units are expected to be sold by 2024-end. Apple knows that a limited library of apps and games could restrict the device's appeal. By teaming up with Sony and investing in controller support, Apple is betting on a more immersive future for its Vision Pro as not just a productivity tool but also a sophisticated gaming console.